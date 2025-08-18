SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SHCO, WKHS, HBI, SPNS On Behalf Of Shareholders
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO)'s sale to affiliates of MCR for $9.00 per share in cash. If you are a Soho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS)'s merger with Motiv Electric Trucks. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Workhorse shareholders will own approximately 26.5% of the combined company. If you are a Workhorse shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI)'s sale to Gildan Activewear Inc. for 0.102 common shares of Gildan and $0.80 in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock. If you are a HanesBrands shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS)'s sale to Advent for $43.50 per common share. If you are a Sapiens shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment