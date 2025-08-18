President Ramkalawan Inaugurates New Vocational Training Centre For Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, August 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, presided over the official opening of the Vocational Training Centre (VTC) at North East Point Monday afternoon.

The Vocational Training Centre offers empowerment opportunities and inclusivity programs to individuals with disabilities, building their confidence and independence to enable them to thrive in society. The facility was constructed at a cost of SCR 4.9 million by Turnkey Solutions Pty Ltd, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to quality training and development opportunities.

The highlights of the event included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by President Wavel Ramkalawan and Ms. Dinara Bonne, and the unveiling of the new logo for the Vocational Training Centre by the Minister for Youth, Sports and Family Mrs. Marie-Celine Zialor alongside Mr. Christopher Aglae. The logo, designed by Mr. Kurt Pool, embodies the values of empowerment and inclusion through vibrant colours symbolizing different disabilities: red for physical disability, yellow for neurodivergent conditions, white for undiagnosed and hidden disabilities, blue for mental health, and green for sensory disabilities. At the heart of the logo is a hand reaching out, representing support, opportunity, and empowerment.

The Principal Secretary for the Family Department, Mr. Mike Morel said that the VTC represents hope and opportunity for individuals with disabilities. He emphasized that inclusivity for people living with disabilities should be a complete vision, ensuring they have opportunities to gain employment, become independent and represent themselves at all levels in society.

The ceremony featured blessings by Father Eloi Rasolofoson and Reverend Christine Benoit, as well as recitals, dance, and song performances by students of the Training Centre. During the event, President Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan were both presented with a token of appreciation.

Also in attendance was Minister for Education Dr. Justin Valentin, Minister for Employment and Social Affairs Mrs. Patricia Francourt, Member of the National Assembly for Glacis District Hon. Regina Esparon, Member of the National Assembly for the Anse Etoile District, Hon. Georges Romain, Principal Secretaries, Directors, and invited guest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.