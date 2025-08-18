Easy Does It Expands Bounce House Rentals In Norfolk, VA With Safe, Affordable Options

Bounce House Rentals - Easy Does It Entertainment

Bounce House Rentals - Easy Does It Entertainment

CoVa Palms- 18' Dual Lane Slide - Easy Does It Entertainment

Bounce House For Rent - Easy Does It Entertainment

Liberty Combo - Easy Does It Entertainment

Locally owned Easy Does It grows its bounce house rental services in Norfolk, offering clean, insured, and safety-inspected inflatables for all ages.

- Kurt Erickson - CEO Easy Does It Entertainment

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Easy Does It, a family-owned and operated event rental company based in Norfolk, Virginia, announced today the expansion of its bounce house rental services across Norfolk and the greater Hampton Roads region. Founded and operated by Norfolk native Kurt Erickson, Easy Does It specializes in providing clean, insured, and professionally installed inflatables for private and public events.

The company now offers expanded delivery and setup services in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and surrounding areas. With an emphasis on safety and customer satisfaction, Easy Does It provides a wide selection of bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, and interactive inflatable games suitable for children and families of all ages.

“As a parent and business owner, I understand the importance of safe, high-quality entertainment,” said Erickson.“We're proud to offer reliable inflatable rentals that families and organizations across Norfolk can trust.”

Easy Does It serves a variety of clients, including families hosting birthday parties, local schools organizing field days and festivals, churches coordinating youth events, and municipalities planning community gatherings. The company's inflatable units are manufactured to commercial safety standards and are regularly cleaned, sanitized, and inspected. All rentals comply with Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) guidelines for amusement devices.

Setups are handled by trained professionals who secure all inflatables using industry-standard anchoring systems and conduct on-site safety inspections prior to guest arrival. The company maintains full liability insurance, and all inflatable units are registered and inspected annually as required by Virginia state law.

With public health and safety remaining a priority, Easy Does It follows strict cleaning procedures for each rental. Inflatables are disinfected before and after each use using non-toxic, child-safe products. Customers also receive guidance on how to prepare the event site to ensure safe installation and operation of the equipment.

The company's website features an online reservation system where customers can check real-time availability, view pricing, and complete bookings. Each listing includes clear information on product dimensions, surface compatibility, power needs, and age recommendations. The website also provides answers to frequently asked questions and safety guidelines.

Easy Does It offers flexible rental timeframes, including half-day and full-day options, and delivers seven days a week based on availability. The company has earned a reputation for punctuality, professionalism, and cleanliness, with many returning customers citing reliability as a key reason for repeat bookings.

Beyond private events, Easy Does It works with schools, churches, neighborhood associations, and nonprofit organizations throughout the region. The company has supported school carnivals, church picnics, community festivals, and city-sponsored events, offering special rates for large groups and public functions.

As demand continues to grow, Easy Does It has expanded its inventory and increased staff capacity to meet needs across the region. The company is also exploring partnerships with local event organizers to offer bundled services, such as tents, tables, seating, and concession machines.

According to Erickson, the goal is to continue providing high-quality, safe inflatables while expanding access for more families and organizations in Hampton Roads.“Our success comes from being dependable, professional, and deeply rooted in our community,” Erickson said.“We're excited about the growth, but we're even more excited about making every event we're a part of safe and memorable.”

To reserve a bounce house or inquire about services, customers can visit or contact the company by phone at (757) 280-3431 or email at .... Service areas include Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and surrounding communities.

Easy Does It is a Norfolk-based bounce house and event rental company serving families, schools, and organizations throughout the Hampton Roads region. Founded by local entrepreneur Kurt Erickson, the company is committed to safety, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction. All inflatables are insured, inspected, and cleaned in accordance with Virginia regulations, providing professional-grade entertainment solutions for events of all sizes.

Kurt Erickson

Easy Does It Entertainment

+1 757-735-2385

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

6 in 1 Sports Entertainment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.