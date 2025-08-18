Big Tree Farms Ramps Up Innovation To Meet Gen Z's And The Nation's Growing Demand For Bold, Global Flavors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AtBig Tree Farms will debut its vibrant new brand design – infused with the magic and madness of Bali's food scene – and showcase a lineup that pairs exciting new category launches with its top-selling Coconut Aminos and Coconut Sugar, reflecting the brand's continued momentum across categories.



Organic Bali Sambal (New for 2026): Newtopia attendees will be among the first to sample this chili-based blast of flavor, Bali Sambal, The Notorious OG Everything Sauce.



Naughty Bali BBQ Sauces (Expanded Distribution Coming Soon): A swicy, flavor-forward trio capturing the energetic heart (and heat) of Bali, with three distinct heat levels perfect for grilling, marinating, or dipping and all leftovers.



Organic and Regeneratively Organic Certified (ROC) Coco Aminos: The market's leading lower-sodium, soy-free and gluten-free alternative to soy sauce, bringing rich umami and versatility to all cuisines.



Organic Marinades and Sauces: Indonesian-inspired blends powered by whole-food ingredients and signature Coco Aminos for effortless, flavor-packed meals and snacks.

Organic and ROC Coconut Sugars : Among the first and still the nation's leading unrefined coconut sugars, rich in minerals and deep in flavor, offering a naturally lower glycemic swap for cane sugar and artificial sweeteners.

"Gen Z and today's flavor seekers aren't settling for mild and conventional - they want bold, layered, share-worthy tastes that bring people together," said Ben Ripple, founder and chief executive officer of Big Tree Farms. "Think swicy heat, global flair, and unforgettable depth - our products make it easy to bring those craveable, conversation-starting flavors home."

At the heart of every Big Tree Farms product is organic Nira, the hand-harvested nectar extracted from coconut blossoms. This super ingredient delivers natural sweetness and rich depth while serving as the foundation for the company's innovative lineup. "Nira is where it all starts," Ripple added. "It's our link to the land, our farmer partners, and the traditions that inspire everything we make. From our very first harvest to today, we've stayed true to responsible sourcing and regenerative agriculture in ways that give back to the earth, strengthen communities, and deliver intense, authentic flavors people can feel good about."

At Newtopia 2025's Product Showcase, Ripple will share insights on next generation demand for bold, clean-ingredient products and debut Bali Sambal, The Notorious OG Everything Sauce, the company's latest innovation. He will also spotlight the explosive growth of Big Tree Farms' Coco Aminos and Coconut Sugar businesses, not only in retail but also through its private label and B2B partnerships.

To learn more about Big Tree Farms' sustainably sourced products shaping the future of flavor, visit bigtreefarms . Big Tree Farms products are available at leading retailers nationwide and on Amazon.

About Big Tree Farms

Founded over 20 years ago, Big Tree Farms is committed to creating good-for-you products that support a better-for-us world. With the world's largest and most sustainable coconut nectar supply chain, Big Tree Farms works directly with more than 16,000 small-scale farmers in Indonesia, preserving traditional practices while promoting regenerative agriculture. The company's mission is to seed beneficial change through innovative organic foods that support better health, a balanced environment, and fair economies for farmers, customers, and the global community.

