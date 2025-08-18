Back-To-School Fence Safety: Protecting Children At Home In St. Tammany Parish

A securely fenced yard in Southeast Louisiana ensures children and pets stay safe during the busy back-to-school season.

Tony's Fencing and Iron Works helps families in St. Tammany Parish safeguard their homes as kids head back to school.

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As students across St. Tammany Parish head back to school, families are reminded that safety begins at home. While school crossings and traffic awareness are often emphasized, the safety of children within the property itself is equally important. One of the most effective yet often overlooked tools is a properly maintained fence.

Why Fence Safety Is Critical During Back-to-School Season

Children walking or biking to school are exposed to traffic hazards, while those playing outdoors may encounter unsafe areas of the property. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 200,000 children under 14 visit emergency rooms each year due to home-related accidents, many involving falls or wandering into hazardous areas. A secure fence helps:

Prevent children from accidentally leaving the yard or entering streets.

Create a safe outdoor play area for children and pets.

Deter unauthorized access by strangers.

Support supervision by providing a clearly defined boundary.

Choosing the Right Fence: Safety, Materials, and Height

Selecting a fence should prioritize safety alongside aesthetic and functional considerations. Experts recommend evaluating:

Height: Fences between 4 and 6 feet generally provide sufficient safety for children while maintaining visibility.

Material:

Iron: Highly durable, resistant to tampering, and long-lasting.

Wood: Provides privacy and a natural appearance but requires regular inspections and treatment to withstand humidity and pests.

Vinyl: Low-maintenance, weather-resistant, and safe for children and pets.

Gates: Gates with secure latches and smooth operation prevent accidental injuries. ADA-compliant designs are recommended for accessibility when needed.

Maintenance Tips for Long-Term Fence Safety

Even high-quality fences require routine maintenance to remain effective. Practical steps include:

Inspecting panels and gates for looseness, rust, or other damage.

Lubricating hinges, latches, and locks to ensure smooth operation.

Trimming overgrown vegetation near the fence to maintain visibility and reduce potential hiding spots.

Checking for weather-related damage after storms, particularly in Southeast Louisiana, where heavy rainfall and humidity can weaken certain materials.

Understanding Local Regulations and Permits

In St. Tammany Parish, local building codes may dictate fence height, materials, and placement. Obtaining proper permits ensures compliance and safety. Noncompliance can lead to fines and may require costly corrections. Homeowners are encouraged to review local regulations before installation or upgrades.

Expert Tips for Parents and Caregivers

Supervise Play Areas: Even a fenced yard requires adult supervision to prevent accidents.

Create Safe Zones: Mark designated play areas within the fence to guide children away from gates or driveway access points.

Routine Checks: Schedule seasonal inspections of the fence to identify and repair damage before it becomes a safety hazard.

Emergency Preparedness: Ensure all family members know how to quickly open gates in case of fire or natural disasters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How tall should a residential fence be for child safety?

A: A 4–6 foot fence is generally sufficient to prevent wandering while maintaining visibility.

Q: Which gate types are safest for children and pets?

A: Gates with secure latches and smooth operation, inspected regularly, reduce injury risks.

Q: How do materials perform in Louisiana's climate?

A: Iron and vinyl resist humidity, storms, and pests. Wood requires more frequent maintenance to protect against moisture and insects.

Q: Can fences be customized for safety and design?

A: Yes. Homeowners can select materials, heights, and gate types to balance aesthetic appeal with child and pet safety.

Q: How often should a fence be inspected?

A: Experts recommend at least twice per year, and after severe weather, to ensure ongoing safety.

Company Background:

Tony's Fencing and Iron Works has been serving Southeast Louisiana for over 30 years, specializing in residential and commercial fences, gates, and exterior handrails. The company emphasizes safety, durability, and functionality in every installation, helping families create secure outdoor spaces that are safe and accessible.

