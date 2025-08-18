City Locksmith Wins 2025 Canadian Choice Award For Locksmith

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ottawa-based security experts recognized for outstanding service and community trust

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- City Locksmith , the go-to provider for auto, residential, and commercial lock and key solutions in the Ottawa area, is proud to announce that it has been named the 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner in the category of Locksmith. This distinction underscores the company's excellence in delivering reliable, secure, and customer-focused service across all sectors.Founded in 1976, City Locksmith has built a legacy of trust, professionalism, and expertise over nearly five decades. With a reputation rooted in quality service, the company offers fast, 24/7 emergency response, master key systems, car key programming, and advanced security installations. Their team of certified technicians is committed to ensuring peace of mind for clients in every lock-related need.Reflecting the ongoing importance of recognizing exceptional local businesses, public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, offering the community an opportunity to spotlight businesses that make a genuine difference in their daily lives.About City LocksmithLocated in Ottawa, Ontario, City Locksmith delivers prompt, professional locksmith services across the region. With a full suite of services-including residential lock installations, commercial security upgrades, and automotive key solutions-the company prioritizes safety, convenience, and customer satisfaction above all.

