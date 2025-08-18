After Release From Police Detention, Unemployed Teachers Forum Convenor Lashes Out At Mamata-Led Bengal Govt For Curbing Their Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 19 (IANS) Suman Biswas, the convenor of the Unemployed Qualified Teachers Forum, who was released on Monday evening after being detained for more than eight hours, hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for its action.

Speaking to media persons, Biswas said, "We are deeply ashamed of the actions of the police and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They orchestrated this to stop our protest. We strongly condemn the actions of the Chief Minister and the state administration."

The proposed march to School Service Commission's (SSC) office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area by members of unemployed qualified teachers' forum could not be held on Monday, following the detention of its convenor Suman Biswas by the police earlier on Monday.

Biswas had given a call for a march to SSC office on Monday, to demand placement of teachers who lost their jobs to SSC recruitment scam and fresh jobs to unemployed but qualified youths in the state.

Biswas, the convenor of the forum, had said in a social media post that the SSC Bhaban march will be held on August 18.

He also emailed the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate for it. The police, however, did not give them permission to organise the march.

The police said on Sunday that the organisers of the march were planning to launch a violent movement on Monday and use petrol bombs at the police.

On Monday morning, officers of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate detained Biswas from Adisaptagram station in Hooghly district when he was on his way to Kolkata to lead the march.

After being released from Mogra police station after a long eight-and-a-half hours and returning home after nine hours, Biswas vented his anger at Chief Minister Banerjee.

"Despite losing our jobs due to corruption and authoritarian government, we are against re-examination of the 2016 SSC panel and demanding justice for the murder of qualified teacher Subal and compensation of Rs 10 crore to his family. That is why the state government's Police Minister Mamata Banerjee is using the police to detain and arrest us," he said.

"Today, after the illegal arrest of qualified teacher Rezaul Haque by the police, the court has granted him bail. The state government is afraid of our movement, so the more they suppress our voices in the coming days, the more our movement will gain strength," he added.