National Festival 2025 Colorfully Concludes

The National Eritrean Festival 2025, which was officially opened by President Isaias Afwerki on 9 August at the Expo Compound, colorfully concluded yesterday with an official ceremony.

The closing ceremony was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, as well as numerous artists and festival participants from across the regions of the country.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, noted the effort required to accommodate more than 50,000 visitors daily and commended the strong participation of committees, partners, and the disciplined involvement of the public.

Ambassador Zemede also highlighted that the national festival serves as a forum where generations deepen their understanding, transfer noble societal values, and nurture competent and knowledgeable youth and children in one setting.

Mr. Solomon Dirar presented a report outlining the achievements registered and challenges encountered during the week-long event. He stated that the festival was visited by about half a million people from across the country.

The festival featured cultural and musical performances, traditional villages showcasing the cultures and traditions of the various ethnic groups, exhibitions of products by institutions and regions, children's educational and entertainment programs, book displays, painting and sculpture exhibitions, seminars, literature and poetry competitions, as well as research presentations, among others.

The closing ceremony was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances, with awards presented to individuals and groups who contributed to and participated in the successful implementation of the national festival.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.