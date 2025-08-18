403
Prio Faces Millions In Weekly Losses As Brazil Halts Major Offshore Oil Field
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, abruptly stopped production at the Peregrino oil field due to missing safety documents and technical failures in its emergency systems.
Peregrino produces close to 100,000 barrels of oil daily, making it one of Brazil's largest offshore fields. This shutdown hits Prio, which owns 40% of the field, with up to $30 million in losses each week.
Equinor, holding the other 60%, operates the facility and immediately began repairs. They estimate it may take three to six weeks to fix the urgent safety issues.
Meanwhile, Prio 's share price fell more than 6% on the news, signaling deep concerns from investors. The suspension affects Prio at a crucial moment, as the company has agreed to buy out Equinor's stake in Peregrino for $3.35 billion.
That deal is scheduled to finish early next year and would make Prio Brazil's biggest independent oil producer . Now, the shutdown not only threatens Prio's cash flow but also raises red flags about future risks and regulatory pressure.
Peregrino's output is about 5% of Brazil's entire offshore oil production. The halt draws attention to Brazil's strict safety standards and how quickly regulators can intervene, even in flagship projects.
For oil companies and investors worldwide, this episode shows how production troubles quickly lead to big market and financial impacts. As repairs move forward, Prio and Equinor must restore trust with regulators and investors.
Brazil wants to grow its oil sector, but it has to balance this with keeping operations safe and reliable. This shutdown serves as a reminder: in oil production, safety and paperwork matter as much as barrels pumped.
