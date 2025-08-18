403
Sponsorship Surge Puts Flamengo At The Top Of Brazil's Football Rich List
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo, Brazil's most popular football club, signed a sponsorship deal with Betano for R$250 million ($45 million) per year. This makes Flamengo the top earner in South American football.
The amount is more than double what local rivals Corinthians make-R$103 million ($19 million) from Esportes da Sorte. Palmeiras also signed a R$100 million ($18 million) yearly deal with Sportingbet.
Vasco and Atlético-MG trail with R$70 million ($13 million) and R$60 million ($11 million). Most major Brazilian clubs now get record sums from betting companies.
The sponsorship money jumped only after Brazil allowed online gambling in 2018. Betting brands now fund nearly every big club, putting more money in the game than TV rights and ticket sales for many teams.
Flamengo's huge audience of over 40 million fans helps pull in these sponsors. For companies, putting their name on Flamengo's shirt means exposure to millions every week in Brazil and all over Latin America.
This commercial power takes Flamengo closer to mid-tier European clubs in terms of sponsorship money, though the biggest clubs in Europe like Real Madrid still make more.
Last year, betting companies invested more than R$1.4 billion ($255 million) in Brazilian football . These deals have made top clubs richer and more competitive.
However, the gap between the richest and the rest is also getting wider, which may make football in Brazil less balanced. For clubs, getting sponsors means better stadiums and player salaries, but it also makes them dependent on commercial partners.
The rise of betting companies in football is now shaping both the business and the competition in Brazil. Some officials still debate how to regulate gambling businesses over the long run. The story behind Flamengo 's windfall is about Brazil's changing football economy.
As laws shift and clubs become more attractive to new money, a few teams lead the way-leaving others far behind. This story matters because it shows how sports adapt to new markets, making fans, companies, and clubs rethink their place in the game.
