Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Asianet News Rewind TN Seshan's Answer On Who The Election Commission Is Really Answerable To


2025-08-18 03:21:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

T.N. Seshan was appointed the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India on December 12, 1990, serving till December 11, 1996. Known as the fearless reformer, he introduced game-changing initiatives like voter ID cards, the Model Code of Conduct, and strict limits on poll expenses. In this archived video, Seshan candidly reveals who the Election Commission of India (ECI) is answerable to, amidst the controversies he faced while enforcing free and fair elections. Watch.

MENAFN18082025007385015968ID1109944194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search