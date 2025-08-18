Dayforce, Applied Digital, Goodrx, First Solar, Terawulf: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today

U.S. equities edged lower in Monday's midday trade as investors turned cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was down 0.08% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, fell 0.19%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday's midday trade:

Dayforce Inc. (DAY)

Dayforce shares skyrocketed 26% in Monday's midday trade after reports suggested that private equity firm Thoma Bravo is in talks to acquire the human resources firm.

DAY stock is down 8% year-to-date.

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD)

Applied Digital shares gained over 14% in Monday's midday trade after it announced plans to begin construction of its next-generation $3 billion AI campus, Polaris Forge 2, in September.

APLD stock is up 111% year-to-date.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

GoodRx shares surged over 35% in Monday's midday trade after Novo Nordisk announced a collaboration with the drug savings platform to provide self-paying eligible type 2 diabetes patients with access to Ozempic at $499.

GDRX stock is up 8% year-to-date.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

First Solar shares surged nearly 9% in Monday's midday trade as investors cheered the clarity offered by the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service regarding wind and solar incentives. Shares of other clean energy companies, like SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), Sunrun Inc. (RUN), Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), and NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), also rose.

FSLR stock is up 23% year-to-date.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

TeraWulf shares surged more than 11% in Monday's midday trade after the company announced plans to raise $400 million through a private offering of convertible senior notes due in 2031. Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG/GOOGL) Google also extended its backstop to $3.2 billion from $1.8 billion, with its stake in the company increasing to nearly 14%.

WULF stock is up 76% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.