Russia-Ukraine War 'Is Going To End': Trump-Zelenskyy Meet Blends High-Stakes Diplomacy And Light-Hearted Suit Banter (WATCH)

On a sweltering Monday in Washington, DC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for what could be a defining moment in the effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Waiting to greet him was US President Donald Trump, standing at the threshold of the executive residence, with flags lining the driveway and uniformed US military personnel forming a solemn yet ceremonial welcome.

The meeting comes in the wake of Trump's Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin just days ago, and it set the stage for intense discussions with Zelenskyy and a delegation of seven influential European leaders later in the day.

“The War Is Going to End”

Inside the Oval Office, Trump struck an optimistic tone, signaling both urgency and confidence that a path to peace is within reach.

“The war (Russia-Ukraine) is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you but the war is going to end and this gentleman wants it to end and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. I think the whole world is tired of it. We are going to get it ended. I have ended 6 wars and I thought that maybe this would be the easiest one. And it's not the easiest one. It's a tough one...India-Pakistan, we are talking about big places. You take a look at some of these wars, you go to Africa and take a look at that. Rawanda and the Congo - that has been going on for 31 years. We have done a total of 6, not including the fact that we totally obliterated the future nuclear capability of Iran...I feel confident that we are going to get this war off.”

He emphasized that both Zelenskyy and Putin must share the will to end the conflict:

“People are being killed and we want to stop that. So I would not say it's the end of the road.”

For Zelenskyy, whose country has been mired in relentless fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the meeting was both a chance to press for support and a moment to show the human side of leadership.

Bilateral Talks: Elections, Security, and Trilateral Possibilities

During their private discussion, Trump and Zelenskyy explored several pressing topics. Trump highlighted the importance of lasting peace:

“It's an honour to have the President of Ukraine with us. We have had a lot of good discussions, a lot of good talks. I think progress is being made, very substantial progress in many ways. We had a good meeting just a short while ago with the President of Russia. I think, there is a possibility that something could come out of it and today's meeting is very important. We have 7 very powerful leaders from Europe and are going to be meeting with them right after this meeting...”

Zelenskyy, in turn, expressed gratitude for US and European efforts:

“Thank you for the invitation and for your efforts to stop killing and this war. I also thank your wife, First Lady of the United States, she sent a letter to Putin to talk about our children and my wife has also sent a letter for your wife...I also thank all the partners, France, EU, Finland, UK, Germany for supporting us.”

Elections during wartime remain a thorny issue. Zelenskyy explained the logistical and safety challenges:

“We can do security. We need ... a truce, yes, everywhere - the battlefield, the sky and the sea, to make it possible for people to do democratic open legal elections.”

Trump's response blended curiosity with humour:

“So let me just say three and a half years from now - so you mean, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections, oh, I wonder what the fake news would say.”

The meeting also hinted at a potential trilateral summit with Putin. Zelenskyy said,“We are ready for trilateral,” suggesting that if Monday's White House discussions go well, the three leaders could sit down directly to negotiate an end to the war. Trump confirmed plans to speak with Putin later Monday:

“I just spoke to President Putin indirectly, and we're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today - and we may or may not have a trilat. If we don't have a trilat then the fighting continues... if we have a trilat, there's a good chance of maybe ending it.”

Security Guarantees and Crimea

One of the most sensitive topics discussed was the long-term security of Ukraine. NATO-style guarantees are reportedly under consideration to ensure peace is durable, though the details remain fluid.

“We're going to be discussing it today. They'll all be involved. When it comes to security, there's going to be a lot of help.” Trump said.

The fate of Crimea and the Donbas regions also remains uncertain. Trump suggested that Ukraine may not regain Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, while Moscow continues to seek control over Donetsk and Luhansk.

A Lighter Moment: The Suit Banter

Even amid tense diplomacy, the Oval Office saw a moment of levity. Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice, had previously criticized Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit during a March meeting, implying that his casual attire disrespected the dignity of the office. At that time, Zelenskyy, visibly irritated, replied:

“I will wear costume after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours, yes. Maybe something better, I don't know. Maybe something cheaper.”

Monday, Zelenskyy arrived dressed formally, prompting Glenn to offer praise:

“You look fabulous in that suit.”

Zelenskyy quipped back, teasing,“You're in the same suit!” Trump joined the laughter, noting he had previously commented on Zelenskyy's attire. The exchange highlighted the human side of high-stakes diplomacy, providing a rare, joyful interlude amid discussions of war and geopolitics.

Military Support and Broader Implications

When asked whether the US might send troops to Ukraine, Trump left the door open while deferring to discussions with European partners:

“We'll let you know that, maybe, later today. We're meeting with seven great leaders of great countries, also, and we'll be talking about that. They'll all be involved.”

What to Watch

Monday's meetings will determine whether a tangible path to peace emerges, or whether these high-level talks remain an initial step in a long, arduous process. Key points on the agenda:



Security guarantees for Ukraine, including potential NATO-style protections

Crimea and Donbas status

Trilateral discussions with Putin Broader US and European military support

With laughter over suits and grave discussions of war side by side, the White House meeting offered a striking glimpse into the intricate choreography of diplomacy in the 21st century.