5 Missing Amid Heavy Rainfall, Army Called In For Rescue Efforts After 200 Stranded In Maharashtra's Nanded

Amid the incessant rains lashing Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra , over 200 villagers were stranded in Nanded district on Monday, which prompted authorities to deploy the army for rescue and relief efforts, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that five persons are reported missing from Mukhed taluka of Nanded district.

He added that a significant rise in the water level of Lendi dam, an inter-state irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana located in the taluka, has been reported. He also said that a large amount of water is flowing into the area from Latur, Udgir and neighbouring Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nanded district , forecasting heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.

Talking to PTI, Nanded collector Rahul Kardile said the district administration has called in a unit of the Indian Army to rescue people stranded in the floods.

"An Army team of 15 members will be deployed in the Mukhed area of Nanded. Water discharge from dams is also underway. I have also called the irrigation department secretary of neighbouring Telangana state and requested them to manage water discharge from Pochampad Dam in their jurisdiction if needed," he said.

The collector added that over 200 people are stranded in Ravangaon, Hasnal, Bhaswadi and Bhigeli villages of the taluka.

"If needed, we can rope in rescue teams deployed in Latur. Water is being discharged from dams, and we may need teams in Hadgaon, Himayatnagar and Kinwat. An alert has been given to the villages on the banks of the Godavari basin," he added.

More than 65 mm of rainfall was recorded in 80 revenue circles of Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar, Jalna, Nanded and Parbhani districts on Sunday Markhel circle in Nanded recorded the highest rainfall of 154.75 mm.

Situation in Mumbai:

The financial capital of India almost waterlogged following incessant rains on Sunday and Monday. Giving further details, CM Fadnavis on Monday said that Mumbai received 177 millimetres of rain in a 6-8 hour period and more is expected through the day along with high tides.

Due to the continuous downpour and waterlogging, suburban train services were slightly delayed and massive traffic jams were witnessed. Citing the rains, the BMC ordered a holiday for all schools on August 19 amid a heavy rain forecast.

