J & K State Child Rights Panel: 21 Shortlisted For Top Post
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal adjourned the matter for six week after A.R. Malik, Senior Additional Advocate General, sought the same to apprise the court about“further development in the matter” pertaining to State Commission for protection of child rights.
Earlier, Senior AAG filed a fresh status report and submitted that 548 applications were received by the authorities for the post of chairperson. Out of it, he said, 21 candidates have been shortlisted as per the eligibility criteria set out in the advertisement issued way back in June 2023.
He submitted that 28 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of members.
In one of its previous hearings (6 May this year), the court had underlined that Section 44 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 mandates monitoring of effective implementation of the provisions of the Act by the concerned State Commission for protection of child rights. However, there has been no such Commission constituted in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as well as in UT of Ladakh.Read Also J&K State Child Rights Panel Soon, Govt Tells HC Lack Of Applicants Delays Formation of J&K Child Rights Panel: Govt
Considering the statutory role assigned to the Commission for effective implementation of the Act, non-constitution would be a serious lapse on the part of the authorities concerned, the Court had emphasized. Before issuing specific directions in this regard, the court had directed authorities to place on record the steps taken for the constitution of the Commission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment