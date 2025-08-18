J & K State Child Rights Panel: 21 Shortlisted For Top Post

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities have shortlisted 21 and 28 applicants for the post of Chairperson and members respectively of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has been informed.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal adjourned the matter for six week after A.R. Malik, Senior Additional Advocate General, sought the same to apprise the court about“further development in the matter” pertaining to State Commission for protection of child rights.

Earlier, Senior AAG filed a fresh status report and submitted that 548 applications were received by the authorities for the post of chairperson. Out of it, he said, 21 candidates have been shortlisted as per the eligibility criteria set out in the advertisement issued way back in June 2023.

He submitted that 28 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of members.

In one of its previous hearings (6 May this year), the court had underlined that Section 44 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 mandates monitoring of effective implementation of the provisions of the Act by the concerned State Commission for protection of child rights. However, there has been no such Commission constituted in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as well as in UT of Ladakh.

Considering the statutory role assigned to the Commission for effective implementation of the Act, non-constitution would be a serious lapse on the part of the authorities concerned, the Court had emphasized. Before issuing specific directions in this regard, the court had directed authorities to place on record the steps taken for the constitution of the Commission.