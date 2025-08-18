Pulwama Revenue Official Jailed In 17-Year Old Bribery Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Observing that corruption is a malignant affliction that strikes at the very foundation of a democratic polity and the rule of law, Special Judge Anti-Corruption Pulwama on Monday convicted and sentenced a Girdawar (Revenue official) to three and a half years jail in connection with a bribery case registered nearly seventeen years ago.

The case had been registered by Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (now ACB) in 2008 following a complaint by a person that the revenue official, Ghulam Hassan Kumar of Kulgam, demanded Rs 2000 as bribe from him for demarcation of land in 2008. Subsequently, according to the prosecution, the VOK set up a trap and Kumar was caught red-handed while demanding and accepted the money consisting of one currency note of Rs.1000 (now withdrawn following demonetization), one note of Rs.500 and five notes of Rs.100 denomination. Later the VoK submitted the challan under section 5 (2) r/w 5 (1) (d) of J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006 and 161 RPC (taking of illegal gratification by public servant).

“............this court is of the considered opinion that the prosecution has succeeded in proving its case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” Dr Noor Mohammad Mir, Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Pulwama said while convicting Kumar.

Subsequently, the court sentenced him to simple imprisonment for a period of 3 years and 6 months and imposed fine of Rs.20000 on him for offence under section 5 (2) r/w section 5 (1) (d) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006.“In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo simple imprisonment for further period of 3 months.”

Similarly, the court sentenced Kumar to simple imprisonment for a period of one year and imposed a fine of Rs.10000 on him.“In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo simple imprisonment for further period of 1 month.” However, the court ordered that both sentences shall run concurrently.

The court observed that corruption is a malignant affliction that strikes at the very foundation of a democratic polity and the rule of law.

“It is not a victimless crime. Its invisible wounds bleed the economy, erode public trust and subvert the moral fabric of the state,” the court said, adding,“When a public servant entrusted with authority and resources for the welfare of people abuses that trust for personal gain it is not nearly a lapse in integrity, it is a betrayal of the constitution itself.”

The consequences of corruption are far-reaching, the court said, underling that it distorts governance, diverts public funds from developmental priorities and entrenches inequality by allowing influence and wealth to dictate outcomes were merit and fairness should prevail.

“For the honest citizen, corruption becomes an oppressive barrier, a toll exacted at every gate of opportunity, whether for securing a job, obtaining basic civic enmities or accessing justice.”