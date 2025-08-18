Palmetto Moon Celebrates Gulf Coast Growth With Foley Grand Opening At Tanger Outlets

- John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto MoonFOLEY, AL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Moon , the beloved Southern lifestyle retailer, is excited to announce its continued growth across the Gulf Coast with a new store opening at Tanger Outlets Foley (2601 S McKenzie Street, Suite 422, Foley, AL 36535) on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Known for its curated collection of apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories and more, they are your one-stop shop for the whole family.The new location will be Palmetto Moon's fourth store in Alabama, joining existing locations in Auburn, Huntsville, and Hoover. Since opening its first Alabama store, the brand has been embraced by communities across the state, and Foley is the next stop on its journey.The Grand Opening Celebration on October 11 will include exclusive giveaways, door prizes, and in-store promotions. Full event details will be released soon, but guests can RSVP now and follow along for sneak peeks and announcements on the official Facebook Event Page .“Following the milestone of our 50th store opening, we're excited to continue our growth with our fourth Alabama location. Foley's thriving community and its reputation as a shopping and family destination make it an ideal place for our newest store,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon.“We're excited to build on the incredible loyalty we've seen here and look forward to welcoming even more customers to the Palmetto Moon family.”This year has marked significant growth for Palmetto Moon along the Gulf Coast, with new stores opening in Gulfport, MS, Destin, FL, Panama City Beach, FL, and now Foley, AL. Each location brings the brand's signature blend of Southern style, local pride, and coastal living to some of the region's most popular beach destinations. From the Emerald Coast's beach communities to the heart of Baldwin County, these openings expand Palmetto Moon's reach to more customers-both locals and visitors-offering a curated mix of top brands, collegiate gear, and regionally inspired gifts.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved destination for Southern lifestyle shopping, now with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi. The brand is known for its welcoming atmosphere, exceptional service, and a carefully curated selection of trending products and regional favorites.Inside the new Foley store, customers will find a thoughtfully selected assortment of top brands such as YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Vineyard Vines, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Chubbies, and more. The store will also feature a standout collection of Auburn University and University of Alabama collegiate gear, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Foley store and is looking for enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit:To stay updated on the Foley Grand Opening and more, follow Palmetto Moon on social:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

