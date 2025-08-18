Signature Athletics logo

Signature Media and SportsEdTV Launch Largest Hybrid Sponsorship in Youth Sports History to Expand Access and Drive Participation Nationwide

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Signature Media, a division of Signature Athletics , Inc., today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with SportsEdTV , a global leader in digital youth sports education, to launch the largest integrated sponsorship platform in youth sports-designed to expand access, fund free programming, and deliver over 1 billion impressions across branded media, uniforms, and original content.

This partnership powers Signature Foundation's“No Kid Left Behind” Movement, combining $100M+ in national sponsorship inventory with charitable giving through the Signature Foundation (501c3). Each sponsorship includes both a tax-deductible charitable gift and a brand marketing component, making it a powerful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunity for brands seeking impact at scale.

“This isn't just about putting logos on jerseys-it's about changing lives through sport. We've built a platform that lets brands fund scholarships, free clinics, and digital education while getting unprecedented visibility across every screen and every sideline,” said Dan Soviero, CEO & Founder of Signature Athletics.“When you align positive brand stories with community outcomes, the result is a real culture shift, not just impressions.”.

The partnership between Signature Locker and SportsEdTV introduces a first-of-its-kind hybrid sponsorship program that combines national sponsorships, prominent jersey placements across multiple sports, and original digital storytelling and instructional evergreen content. Delivering hundreds of millions of impressions each year, the program blends unmatched brand visibility with meaningful community impact by funding free instructional events, youth scholarships, and team grants.

“When two great companies come together with a shared purpose, the possibilities multiply,” said Victor Bergonzoli, CEO & Co-Founder of SportsEdTV.“This partnership creates a powerful new way for brands to connect with people-not just reaching audiences, but engaging them in ways that inspire, educate, and make a lasting difference.”

Title Partners also receive naming rights to Signature Foundation's flagship scholarship program, SportEdTV's national docuseries, and exclusive storytelling access to quantify impact and engagement.

With a combined annual reach exceeding 1 million athletes and families, this partnership brings together content, community, and cause, redefining what brand purpose can look like in youth sports.

About Signature Athletics, Inc.

Signature Athletics, Inc. is a vertically integrated youth sports platform built to drive access, performance, and sustainability in the industry. Founded by former athletes and driven by a mission to transform youth sports from the inside out, Signature operates through six key divisions-Signature Locker, Signature Lacrosse, Signature Sports Camps, Signature Media, Signature Sports Brands, and the Signature Foundation (501c3).

From on-demand uniforms and equipment to camps, content, and club acquisitions, Signature serves over 1 million athletes annually, combining operational excellence with a passion for purpose. Through its Culture by DesignTM leadership system and AthleTechTM infrastructure, Signature is redefining how youth sports organizations grow, scale, and thrive-with equity, innovation, and impact at the core of everything it does.

About Signature Media

Signature Media, a division of Signature Athletics, Inc., has built the largest integrated marketing platform in youth sports focused on storytelling that matters. By combining branded apparel, cinematic content, and digital engagement, Signature Media drives over 1 billion impressions annually, empowering brands to fuel access, equity, and inspiration through youth athletics. At its core: changing the culture of sports by starting positive conversations.

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV is the premier destination for athletes, coaches, and parents seeking world-class, video-based sports instruction and guidance. With content from Olympic champions, professional athletes, and top coaches, SportsEdTV supports personal excellence and lifelong participation in sports by providing accessible, expert instruction across multiple sports disciplines. Visit sportsedtv

