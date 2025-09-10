Barbara Cooke
Barbara Cooke's principal research interest lies in non-fictional narrative, and in producing and critiquing interdisciplinary texts that play with biographical form.
She is a Research Associate on the AHRC-funded Complete Works of Evelyn Waugh project, which will see a new, 42-volume edition of all Waugh's fiction, travel-writing, juvenilia, letters and essays published by Oxford University Press between 2016 and 2022. There is currently no Complete Works in existence, and so this joint venture between Leicester and numerous partners including the Harry Ransom Center, the British Library and Alexander Waugh marks a watershed in Evelyn Waugh studies.Experience
-
–present
Research Associate, University of Leicester
