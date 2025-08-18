Russian Missile Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To 30, Three Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the updated toll on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Thirty people have now been wounded as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia. All victims are receiving necessary medical care," he wrote.

Drone attack on Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 23, seven dead

Earlier reports said that two Russian Iskander missiles hit the city this morning, killing three people. Initial reports said 17 had been injured in the attack.