Zelensky, Trump Begin Bilateral Talks At White House

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to Ukrinform's Washington correspondent.

At the start of the meeting, both presidents are expected to deliver opening remarks to the press. The leaders plan to hold about an hour of one-on-one discussions.

Following the bilateral talks, Trump will formally welcome European leaders, after which a joint photo opportunity is scheduled. Broader talks on the situation in Ukraine are set to begin at 15:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).

Zelensky: Security architecture for Ukraine, Europe to be discussed today in Washington

As reported earlier, President Zelensky met in Washington on Monday with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg and later held consultations with European leaders.

Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine