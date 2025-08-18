Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says Russia-Ukraine War Must End

2025-08-18 03:13:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made the remarks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"The war is going to end when it ends. I can't tell you, but the war is going to end, and this gentleman wants it to end, and Vladimir Putin wants it to end," Trump said.

Photo: video screenshot

