Zelensky Gives Trump Letter From Ukrainian First Lady To Melania Trump

Zelensky Gives Trump Letter From Ukrainian First Lady To Melania Trump


2025-08-18 03:13:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, referring to a live broadcast of the leaders' meeting released by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“My wife, first lady of Ukraine, she gave the letter. It's not to you - to your wife,” Zelensky told President Trump.

“This is a very sensitive issue,” the Ukrainian President emphasized.

(being updated)

Photo: screenshot from video

