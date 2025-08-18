Armenian PM Announces Looming Transport Connectivity With Azerbaijan
He observed that specific emphasis has been placed on facilitating seamless transit connectivity between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, traversing Armenian jurisdiction.
"This opens new prospects for Armenia, as well as internationally recognized communication guarantees and cooperation," he said.
Pashinyan emphasized that the Republic of Armenia is ready to work for peace and prosperity within the framework of a joint international transport program agreed upon with the United States and coordinated third parties.
