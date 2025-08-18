No Extension To Deadlines For Unified University Admission Applications, Says Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) – The Unified Admission Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Monday confirmed the final deadlines for submitting unified admission applications for the 2025-2026 summer session for both bachelor's and intermediate diploma programs, stressing there will be no extension.Muhannad Al-Khatib, media adviser to the minister and director of the unit, said the deadline for submitting bachelor's applications for graduates of the 2025-2026 summer session is midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 19, while the deadline for intermediate diploma applications is midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 20.He said there would be no justification for extending the process, urging students who have not yet submitted their applications or who logged into the system but failed to complete and properly save them to quickly finalize submission and pay the application fee through the "e-Fawateercom" electronic payment service. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to apply and will be excluded from the competition.Al-Khatib noted that students holding foreign high school certificates such as American, British, International Baccalaureate, and others whether obtained abroad or inside Jordan, in addition to some holders of Arab high school certificates whose results have not yet been fully issued and who have not yet obtained equivalency certificates from the Ministry of Education, must also adhere to the same deadlines by submitting their applications and entering their expected average.He added that after the application process closes, the Admission Coordination Unit will keep an electronic link available through which students can upload their equivalency certificates. The unit will then update and verify the correct data from the equivalency certificate in their applications before admitting them to the competition.