Queen Rania Visits Al Salt And Tours Al Ain Plaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Al Balqa', Aug 18 (Petra) – Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited Al Salt on Monday, stopping at a number of organizations and initiatives focused on women's empowerment and social development programs.While at the Jordanian Family Advancement Association, Her Majesty met with its president, Fatimah Al Nsour, and board members, who briefed her on the association's activities and programs.Established in 2019 to support the local community, the association provides humanitarian assistance to families, economic empowerment opportunities for women, and awareness and training initiatives in various areas.Walking around Al Ain Plaza, the Queen visited Beit Khairat Al Salt and met with its founder, Thaera Arabiyat. Speaking to Her Majesty about the project, Arabiyat explained how the initiative offers workshops on a variety of Jordanian handcrafts - including the art of tasseling the sides of the shemagh - to help preserve tradition and empower local women through skill development.Her Majesty also spoke with a number of Beit Khairat Al Salt's beneficiaries to discuss the project's efforts in helping them market their products as well as providing training and job opportunities to members of the local community through partnerships with local organizations.The Queen then dropped by Aktham's 1881, a local coffee shop located in a renovated family home dating back to the year 1881. There, she met with co-founders Aktham and Abdullah Arabiyat, who outlined to Her Majesty the inspiration behind their project and their entrepreneurial vision for its future.