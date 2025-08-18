Synergy Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) 1,600+ Nationwide Store Rollout PPCB, SNGX, BTAI, HIT + Other Disruptive Stocks Moving Now!

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) is supercharging its retail expansion with a nationwide rollout of FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy through EG America , the 6th largest U.S. convenience chain . The deal instantly places the functional brain health beverage in 1,600+ high-traffic locations , including Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies Inc. – NYSE: ACI), Loaf 'N Jug, and Minit Mart .

“This rollout brings FOCUSfactor's cognitive-supporting, energy-boosting formula to millions of new consumers across the country,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “EG America's scale and innovation make them the perfect partner to accelerate our growth in the functional beverage space.”

Why It Matters



Massive Reach: EG America delivers access to millions of shoppers nationwide.

Functional Beverage Surge: A top-growth category, blending health benefits with convenience. Brain Health Boom: Rising demand for focus, memory, and performance products.

With a 25-year brand legacy , FOCUSfactor® is already carried by Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), CVS (NYSE: CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA), among others , in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The EG America partnership strengthens Synergy's convenience retail push, while international licensing deals in the UAE and Turkey further extend its global footprint. Backed by a $12.4M working capital surplus and multiple retail wins in the pipeline, Synergy expects more expansion announcements before year-end .

Other Big News Stocks to Watch

Alongside Synergy, several disruptive companies are making headlines:



Propanc Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PPCB): Approved to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market , now trading under symbol PPCB.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX): Received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for dusquetide (SGX945) in treating Behçet's Disease following Phase 2a data.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI): Reported positive FDA pre-sNDA meeting feedback on a neuroscience therapy developed using AI.

Catheter Precision Inc. (NASDAQ: VTAK): Achieved UK approval for its suture retention device, LockeT, signaling new international growth. Health in Tech Inc (NASDAQ: HIT) (Seeking Alpha Issues $5.70 Target)

Together, these emerging names underscore the wave of innovation across biotech, healthcare, and functional consumer markets - and Synergy (NASDAQ: SNYR) is positioning itself at the intersection of brain health and functional beverages , two megatrends driving consumer and investor attention into 2026.

