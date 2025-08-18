MENAFN - GetNews) An independent investigation reviewing survey firms across Lagos has named OME Land Surveyor & Consultant among the Best Land Surveyors in Lagos State. The review involved analyzing websites, making inquiry calls posing as potential clients, and speaking with existing customers, including Nigerians in the diaspora. The findings highlighted OME's strong compliance record, verified accreditations, and consistent delivery of legally recognized survey documentation as reasons for its recognition.

Verified Accreditation and Compliance

The surveyor under OME Land Surveyor & Consultant is a licensed member of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) and a registered member of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State branch.

Every survey plan is prepared under the SURCON seal, signed, stamped, and recorded with Lagos State authorities. Clients also receive a Certificate of Deposit and Red (Record) Copy, ensuring their property documentation is both valid and secure.

Trust Built Across Borders

Investigators found strong client confidence in OME's services. The firm is trusted by Lebanese and Chinese companies for technical engineering surveys and hydrography, while Nigerians abroad - particularly from the UK, USA, France, and Canada - praised its reliability in handling property documentation remotely.

Feedback from diaspora clients emphasized the peace of mind that comes with accurate surveys, especially for those unable to personally monitor land transactions in Lagos.

Wide Coverage Across Lagos and Beyond

The review confirmed that OME Land Surveyor & Consultant provides services across all 57 LGAs and LCDAs in Lagos State, with high activity in prime areas such as Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Egbeda, Surulere, Ikeja, Mushin, and Badagry.

This extensive reach enables timely site visits and swift delivery of survey documents, an advantage consistently cited by both corporate and individual clients. Beyond Lagos, the firm also extends services into Ogun State, supporting landowners and developers in nearby communities.

Technology-Driven Accuracy

The firm was also commended for its adoption of modern tools. Investigators confirmed that OME uses DGPS technology connected to the Lagos CORS station, guaranteeing precise measurements for cadastral, topographic, and engineering surveys.

This technology not only improves accuracy but also reassures clients that results will withstand regulatory and legal scrutiny.

Value to Clients

One recurring theme during the review was transparency. For clients asking“How much is a land survey in Lagos State?” or searching for a“land surveyor near me”, OME follows the official pricing schedule approved by Lagos State. Customers confirmed they were never charged arbitrary or inflated fees.

Recognition Based on Investigation

The independent reviewers concluded that OME Land Surveyor & Consultant deserves recognition as one of the Best Land Surveyors in Lagos State for its:

. Verified SURCON licensing and NIS membership

. Strong trust from both local companies and diaspora clients Transparent pricing and compliance with state rules

. Coverage across all 57 LGAs and Ogun State

. Use of modern instruments to deliver accurate, defensible results

Contact Information

OME Land Surveyor And Consultant

94, Ayangburen Road, 1st Floor, Beside Fatmot Restaurant, Ikorodu, Lagos State, 104211 Phone: +234 902 523 4582

About OME Land Surveyor & Consultant

OME Land Surveyor & Consultant is a registered, SURCON-accredited firm specializing in cadastral, engineering, and hydrographic surveys. The company provides legally compliant survey documentation across Lagos and Ogun States.