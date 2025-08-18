Ingredientsage Expands Private Label Manufacturing Of Supplements And Cosmetic Products

MENAFN - GetNews) Ingredientsage, a U.S.-based private label manufacturing company, is proud to announce the expansion of its wholesale services for supplements, vitamins, and cosmetic products. Known for its streamlined production process and high-quality formulations, Ingredientsage is helping brands scale with confidence by offering custom solutions - all manufactured in the USA under strict quality and regulatory standards.







With increasing global demand for wellness and beauty products, Ingredientsage provides a reliable, full-service platform for established businesses looking to launch or grow their product lines. Whether clients need small batch runs or full-scale production, the company delivers dependable, scalable services - all under one roof.

One-Stop Manufacturing Partner for Growing Brands

Ingredientsage offers a wide range of private label services to meet the diverse needs of brands in the health and beauty industry. These include:



Custom Formulations: Work with in-house chemists and formulation experts to develop unique products that match your brand identity and market trends.

Stock Formulas: Choose from a portfolio of ready-to-market supplements, vitamins, and skincare formulas designed to meet current consumer demands.

Contract Manufacturing: From sourcing raw materials to final production, Ingredientsage manages the full process in FDA-registered and GMP-certified facilities. Custom Packaging: Stand out on shelves or online with eye-catching, brand-aligned packaging solutions that reflect your values.

Each stage of development is handled with precision and care, ensuring consistency, quality, and compliance. Clients can focus on marketing and sales while Ingredientsage takes care of formulation, production, and packaging logistics.

Trusted Quality Made in the USA

All products manufactured with @Ingredientsage are made in the United States in compliance with the highest regulatory standards. The company uses premium-grade ingredients and follows strict quality control protocols to ensure safety, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

“Our clients choose us because they know we prioritize quality and transparency,” said Lorand Fabian , founder of @Ingredientsage.“From sourcing to packaging, we deliver products that brands can be proud to put their name on.”

In a market saturated with low-quality imports and unreliable suppliers, @Ingredientsage stands out as a trustworthy American manufacturing partner. Clients benefit from transparent processes, shorter lead times, and the ability to scale production as their business grows.

Tailored for E-Commerce and Retail Success

Whether a business is selling on Amazon, through an e-commerce store, or in physical retail locations, Ingredientsage helps bring high-performing products to life. The company's flexible operations accommodate both small and large production volumes - making it the ideal partner for brands at every stage of growth.

From herbal supplements and protein powders to anti-aging creams and body scrubs, Ingredientsage manufactures a wide range of products that meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

For more information or to request a quote, visit or contact Lorand Fabian at ... , or on social media sites under @Ingredientsage .

About @Ingredientsage

Ingredientsage is a USA-based consultant and private label manufacturer of vitamins, supplements, and cosmetic products. With a focus on quality, scalability, and customer satisfaction, the company provides full-service solutions including custom formulations, stock formulas, contract manufacturing, and custom packaging - all under one roof. Every product is made in FDA-registered and GMP-certified facilities, ensuring compliance, safety, and effectiveness. @Ingredientsage serves e-commerce brands, retailers, and entrepreneurs looking for reliable, American-made products that deliver results.