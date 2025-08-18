Tone Films Expands Video Production Services To Support Corporate And Commercial Projects In North Texas

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dallas-based production company strengthens capabilities in corporate, commercial, and event video services

DALLAS, TX - Tone Films, a Dallas video production company , announced the expansion of its services to meet growing demand from businesses and organizations across North Texas. The company now offers a broader range of capabilities for corporate video production , commercial campaigns, and event coverage.

Founded by filmmaker Andrei Tone, Tone Films provides professional video solutions for clients in Dallas, Plano, and Fort Worth. The company's work spans brand storytelling, commercial advertisements, and nonprofit projects, with an emphasis on cinematic quality and strategic messaging.

“Our team is focused on delivering video content that communicates effectively and supports organizational goals,” said Andrei Tone, CEO of Tone Films.“By broadening our services, we are able to assist companies and nonprofits alike in producing content that informs, engages, and connects with their audiences.”

Services Offered

Tone Films' production services include:



Corporate video production and brand storytelling

Commercial and promotional video services

Event documentation and highlight reels

Social media-optimized content Drone and aerial videography



Recent Projects

Recent projects include a corporate training video that improved employee onboarding efficiency and an event feature that supported a nonprofit's fundraising campaign. Local artists and small businesses have also partnered with Tone Films to expand their visibility through music and lifestyle productions.

About Tone Films

Tone Films is a full-service Dallas video production company providing professional content for businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations. With expertise in corporate video production and commercial video services, the company works with clients to create video projects that emphasize clarity, creativity, and audience engagement.