Schnellbacher-Sendon Group Calls For Greater Awareness Of Building Façade Safety And Responsible Restoration

Schnellbacher-Sendon Group, New York, NY, USA New Feature Interview, the Firm Urges Property Owners to Take a Proactive Role in Protecting Historic and High-Risk Buildings

After being featured in a recent in-depth interview highlighting their nearly two decades of expertise in façade restoration, Schnellbacher-Sendon Group, LLC (SSG) is using the platform to urge building owners, co-op boards, and property managers across the New York City Tri-state area to take a more proactive and preventative approach to building envelope care.

Founded in 2005, SSG specialises exclusively in exterior building façade restorations, renovations, and repairs-a niche sector that often gets overlooked until failure occurs. The firm is now raising awareness about the long-term safety, financial, and heritage implications of deferred exterior maintenance.

“We've been called in too many times after the damage is already extensive,” a spokesperson from SSG stated.“At that point, what could have been minor reinforcement becomes structural rebuild-and that comes with far greater cost and risk.”

The Rising Cost of Neglect

Data from New York City's Department of Buildings shows that nearly 80% of buildings classified as 'unsafe' under the Façade Inspection Safety Program (FISP) are found to have issues stemming from prolonged neglect-cracks, loose brickwork, failed mortar joints, and deteriorating parapets.

One estimate from the Urban Land Institute notes that every $1 spent on preventative maintenance can save up to $4 in future repairs. Yet, many property owners still delay action until issues are visible, costly, or dangerous.

“Restoration isn't just about appearance-it's about prevention and public safety,” the SSG team explained.“We work in densely populated neighbourhoods where a failed cornice or spalling brick can put people on the pavement below at risk. This is about more than just the building.”

A Call for Proactive Ownership

Based on lessons from nearly 20 years in the field, SSG is advocating for a shift in mindset among owners and managers of historic, commercial, and residential buildings alike. Their recommendations include:



Schedule regular visual inspections: Even informal checks twice a year can catch tell-tale signs of weathering or failure.

Document all previous repairs: A clear repair history helps future engineers and contractors make better decisions.

Don't defer small issues: A minor crack or leak today could lead to structural compromise tomorrow.

Phase major works when needed: Budgeting over several years can ease financial strain while addressing key priorities first. Work with trained specialists: Façade restoration involves specific materials, structural understanding, and compliance knowledge-don't leave it to generalists.

“Too many buildings are treated reactively,” they added.“But the best restoration work you'll ever do is the kind no one ever notices-because it prevented the failure in the first place.”

Why This Matters Now

With climate stress increasing, older buildings facing the impact of freeze-thaw cycles, and regulatory tightening through programmes like FISP, building exteriors are under growing pressure. At the same time, landmark buildings and pre-war facades remain defining elements of the urban landscape-worth preserving not just structurally, but culturally.

“We're stewards of these structures,” said the SSG team.“We have a responsibility to care for them-respectfully, professionally, and ahead of the curve.”

What You Can Do Today

Schnellbacher-Sendon Group encourages owners and managers to take simple steps this season:



Walk your property's perimeter with a camera or notepad and note cracks, staining, or movement.

Ask your engineer about baseline condition reports, even if no repairs are immediately needed. Begin conversations with your board about yearly restoration planning and how to build it into your operational budget.

“You don't need to wait for a violation notice or emergency repair,” they said.“If you care about your building, start with your eyes open and act early.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Schnellbacher-Sendon Group, LLC

Established in 2005, Schnellbacher-Sendon Group is a New Jersey-based construction firm specialising exclusively in exterior façade restorations, renovations, and repairs. With deep expertise in historic preservation, structural envelope work, and complex urban projects, the firm serves residential, commercial, and historic clients throughout the New York City Tri-state area.

Contact:

...