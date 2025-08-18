Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Outlook 2034 Clinical Trials, Market Size, Medication, Prevalence, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market is expected to sour at a decent CAGR by 2032 due to the launch of emerging therapies in 7MM.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Summary

The Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia (CIA) market in the seven major markets (7MM) exceeded USD 1 billion in 2021 , with an estimated 1.6 million incident cases . Chemotherapy Induced Anemia companies are Astellas, FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Aileron Therapeutics, Zydus Cadila, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, 3SBio Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, FibroGen, and others.

DelveInsight's report,“ Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032 ” offers a comprehensive analysis of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia. It includes detailed insights into the disease's epidemiology-both historical data and future forecasts-along with evolving market trends across the United States, Japan, and the EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom). The report also highlights current treatment approaches, the market landscape of existing and emerging therapies, and the individual market shares of various treatments. It presents an in-depth review of the market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented across the seven major markets. Additionally, the report evaluates the current treatment algorithms, key market drivers and barriers, as well as the unmet medical needs-providing a strategic view of the market's growth potential and future opportunities.

Some facts of the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Report are:



Several promising therapies are expected to enter the market, including Roxadustat (FG-4592), ALRN-6924, Desidustat, among others, offering new treatment options for patients.

In a significant development in December 2024, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) adopted a groundbreaking tool called AnemiaPhone, developed by a research team at Cornell. This innovation aims to streamline the diagnosis of iron deficiency-an underlying cause of anemia-by offering rapid and affordable point-of-care screening throughout India. Iron deficiency, which hampers the body's ability to generate sufficient healthy red blood cells, remains a major public health issue, impacting roughly one in four individuals.

In March 2024, Akums, a pharmaceutical company, introduced India's first locally developed hydroxyurea oral solution, aimed at treating sickle cell disease in pediatric patients.

That same month, Akebia Therapeutics announced the launch of its anemia treatment Vafseo for dialysis patients. The company also stated its intention to collaborate with the FDA to further evaluate the drug's potential in the pre-dialysis population. While Vafseo (vadadustat) secured FDA approval for use in dialysis patients, a previous 2022 application to expand its use to non-dialysis patients was denied due to concerns about increased cardiovascular risk compared to traditional erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

In May 2024, Xyphos Biosciences, a subsidiary of Astellas, entered a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Poseida Therapeutics. The partnership aims to develop novel convertible CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) programs by leveraging the advanced cell therapy technologies of both organizations.

Additionally, in March 2024, Elsevier, a global leader in scientific publishing, announced the launch of a new open-access journal titled CMI Communications. The initiative is in partnership with ESCMID, Europe's foremost organization for clinical microbiology and infectious diseases. Earlier, in June 2023, FibroGen released findings from a Phase 3 randomized, open-label, multicenter study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Roxadustat in treating anemia among patients undergoing chemotherapy for non-myeloid cancers.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Overview

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia is a frequent and serious complication experienced by cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. It occurs when chemotherapy drugs impair bone marrow function, leading to a reduced production of red blood cells. This decline in red blood cell count lowers the blood's oxygen-carrying capacity, causing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, and reduced physical performance-all of which negatively impact a patient's quality of life.

The development of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia is influenced by various factors, including the type and dosage of chemotherapy, duration of treatment, patient's overall health, and the nature of the underlying malignancy. It can lead to treatment delays, dose reductions, or even discontinuation of cancer therapy, which in turn may affect treatment efficacy and survival outcomes.

Treatment options for Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia include red blood cell transfusions, iron therapy, and the administration of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs). However, each of these interventions carries potential risks such as iron overload, transfusion reactions, or cardiovascular complications.

Ongoing research is focused on developing safer and more effective therapies. Promising new treatments, such as hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors like Roxadustat, aim to address the limitations of current therapies and enhance outcomes for patients affected by Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market

Current treatments primarily involve erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) such as epoetin alfa and darbepoetin alfa. The FDA has also approved biosimilars like epoetin alfa-epbx (Retacrit), offering cost-effective alternatives. Despite their widespread use, ESAs are linked to cardiovascular risks.

To address unmet needs, Hypoxia-Inducible Factor Prolyl Hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors like roxadustat are emerging as promising oral therapies with potentially fewer side effects. Roxadustat completed Phase II trials in 2021, with other drugs like ALRN-6924 and Desidustat also in development. As cancer prevalence rises, the incidence of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia is expected to increase, driving demand for safer and more effective treatment options.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Epidemiology

The report provides detailed epidemiological insights into Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia across the seven major markets (7MM), including the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, from 2019 to 2032. It includes both historical and forecasted data.

In 2021, the total incident population of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia in these regions was estimated at approximately 1.6 million cases.

Epidemiology Segmentation:

By Type: Total Incidence of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia, Severity-specific Cases (mild, moderate, severe), Incidence Per Chemotherapy Cycle, and others.

This segmentation allows for a comprehensive understanding of how Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia varies by region, severity, and treatment cycles over time.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Chemotherapy Induced Anemia drugs recently launched in the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Pipeline Development Activities

Roxadustat (FG-4592) is an oral drug and the first in a novel class of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors designed to stimulate erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production. It works by enhancing the body's natural production of erythropoietin, improving iron absorption and utilization, and reducing levels of hepcidin, a hormone that restricts iron availability. Roxadustat has received approval for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both dialysis-dependent (DD) and non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) adult patients in several regions, including the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA) countries, Japan, China, South Korea, and Chile. Additionally, Roxadustat has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia. Beyond this, it is also being investigated as a treatment for anemia linked to chronic kidney disease and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), highlighting its broader potential in anemia management.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia treatment markets in the upcoming years are Astellas, FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Aileron Therapeutics, Zydus Cadila, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, 3SBio Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, FibroGen, and others.

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Report Key Insights

1. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Patient Population

2. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market

4. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Opportunities

6. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Therapeutic Approaches

7. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Pipeline Analysis

8. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market

