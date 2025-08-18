Invest Guatemala Launches Free Global Tariffs & Rules Lookup Tool

MENAFN - GetNews) Live, daily-updated tariff schedules, free-trade agreement rules, and compliance guidance-now available at no cost

Guatemala City, Guatemala - August 18, 2025 - Invest Guatemala today announced the launch of its Free Global Tariffs & Rules Lookup tool, giving businesses and investors worldwide instant access to real-time duty rates, preferential trade-agreement provisions, and import/export compliance guidance.

This service is completely free - no registration, no subscription. Simply visit and start searching today.

“In today's fast-paced trade environment, access to accurate, up-to-date tariff and rule information is critical for decision-making and cost control,” said Juan Esteban Sánchez, Executive Director of Invest Guatemala.“By offering this resource free of charge, we aim to empower investors and exporters to navigate complex market regulations with confidence.”

Who can benefit from this free tool?



Investors evaluating supply-chain and nearshoring opportunities.

Investors optimizing landed costs and compliance.

Customs brokers & logistics providers needing quick tariff references. Investment consultants advising clients on market entry strategies.



Key Features of the Free Tool



Live, Daily Updates: Tariff rates, rules of origin, and regulatory changes refreshed every 24 hours.

Global Coverage: Comprehensive data for major trade lanes and emerging markets.

FTA Library: Full texts of bilateral and multilateral free-trade agreements, plus application guidance. Compliance Briefs: Clear summaries of documentation, licensing, and customs procedures.



Premium Market Intelligence Services

In addition to the free tool, Invest Guatemala - in collaboration with the International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) - offers Premium Market Intelligence via ADAMftd, an AI-powered global trade analytics platform. This subscription-based service provides:



Real-World Market Prices: Derived from billions of customs declarations.

Demand-Trend Analytics: Interactive dashboards to identify emerging opportunities. Company Profiles: Verified importer and exporter data with key decision-maker contacts.



Special introductory rate: USD $1,350/year. Details at or contact our team.

About Invest Guatemala

Invest Guatemala is the private Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) of Guatemala, operating as a non-profit organization and a member of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA). As part of the national initiative Guatemala Moving Forward, it unites public and private sector efforts to position the country as a strategic destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). Acting as the bridge between global investors and high-potential business opportunities, the agency provides personalized, end-to-end support - from strategic market analysis to the successful establishment and expansion of operations - with the mission of increasing FDI, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering sustainable, inclusive economic growth in Guatemala.

About the International Centre for Trade Transparency and ADAMftd

The International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) is a UK-incorporated spin-off of the International Trade Council, founded in 2022 with a mandate to bring unparalleled transparency to global commerce. ICTTM has established Memoranda of Understanding with governments, national and regional chambers of commerce, and leading industry associations to democratize access to import-export data and level the playing field for businesses of all sizes. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADAMftd (Advanced Data Analytics and Modeling for Foreign Trade Data), ICTTM delivers the largest collection of global trade data in the world, consolidating billions of customs records, 257 million company profiles, and 120 million verified contacts into a single, AI-powered SaaS platform. By unifying historical and live trade flows, tariff schedules, free-trade-agreement details, and shipment insights, ADAMftd empowers businesses, governments, and researchers with instant, reliable market intelligence, and trade compliance information.

Learn more at and

Press Release Contacts:

Juan Esteban Sánchez

Executive Director

Invest Guatemala15 Avenida 14-72, Zone 13, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Email: ...

Daisy Mae Torres

Tariff Projects Manager

International Centre for Trade Transparency Limited

71-75, Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H9JQ. United Kingdom.

Email: ...

Phone: +442045861690