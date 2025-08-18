Eritrea: Training On Material Management And Procurement

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Ministry of Agriculture organized training for 62 of its members on material management, procurement, and transit management. The training was conducted at the Ministry's Regulatory Service Office in Villagio.

The participants included members of the Ministry from the six regions of the country, the central office, administration and finance, the National Agricultural Research Centers, regulatory services, and the National Animal Health Laboratory.

The trainees stated that the training would make a significant contribution to facilitating their daily activities. They commended the organizers and the trainers for their efforts.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the program on 15 August, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, noted that procurement and material management are among the Ministry's most essential activities. He called on the trainees to practically apply the knowledge they gained in their workplaces.

Minister Arefaine also stressed that similar training programs aimed at developing the capacity of staff members will continue in earnest.

In the same vein, four months of training on poultry farming was provided to foster families in Dubarwa sub-zone.

Explaining that the objective of the training program was to improve the economic status of foster families, Ms. Tirhas Adresom, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the sub-zone, called on all concerned institutions to provide support to the families in their endeavors.

Mr. Abraham Yosief, representative of the administrator of the sub-zone, commended the initiative taken by the National Union of Eritrean Women and expressed the readiness of the sub-zonal administration to stand alongside the trainees in all their future activities.

