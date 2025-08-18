Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Hot Dipper Bowl (HOF-718)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep dipping sauces warm while enjoying a snack," said an inventor, from Cypress, Texas, "so I invented the HOT DIPPER BOWL. My design eliminates the need to reheat sauces in the microwave, and it helps prevent wastage of dipping sauces."
This patent pending invention provides an effective way to keep dipping sauces warm during consumption of a favorite snack. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional serving bowls. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it can be used with queso, cheese dip, salsa, marinara sauce, and other dipping sauces. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-HOF-718, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
