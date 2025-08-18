Experts: Parents Can Build Their Kids' STEM Skills Through Block Play, Puzzles And Talking About LEGO Bricks

New FIU research finds preschoolers use adult-like spatial strategies linked to STEM success

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for ways to support your child's learning before they even enter a classroom, new research from FIU offers an answer that's backed by science and surprisingly simple: puzzles, blocks, and spatial words.

Spatial reasoning-the ability to visualize how shapes and objects move or fit together-is one of the strongest predictors of later success in math, science, engineering, and even reading. And the earlier it develops, the better the foundation for future STEM learning.

This is at the center of the new findings from researchers at the Center for Children and Families , published in Infant and Child Development. They discovered that children as young as three years old use the same mental strategies as adults to solve spatial puzzles. In other words, preschoolers aren't just guessing or copying. They're mentally rotating whole objects in their minds with surprising speed and accuracy.

"We now know young kids don't just get the right answer-they're often using the same mental tools as adults," said Karinna A. Rodriguez, lead author and FIU doctoral student. "That tells us we can start supporting these skills much earlier than we thought-through toys, play, and everyday conversations."

Researchers used eye-tracking technology to observe how children ages 3 to 7 approached a mental rotation task, something used in past studies with adults. The majority of kids used what's called a "holistic strategy," mentally rotating the object as a whole rather than breaking it down into parts. Those who used this strategy solved problems twice as fast as those who used a slower, piecemeal approach.

These skills can be supported at home and in the classroom, starting well before age of three.

According to researchers, the key is providing early exposure to spatial experiences. That might mean giving children opportunities to build with blocks or LEGO, encouraging them to rotate puzzle pieces to see what fits, or letting them play with objects that challenge them to think about size, shape, and space.

Talking about those activities is just as important. When parents and educators use spatial words like "under," "around," "bigger," "farther," or "corner," they're helping children develop the mental vocabulary to reason and solve problems. Even simple moments become powerful learning opportunities when parents or educators describe spatial relationships out loud.

"When we use spatial words in everyday situations - like talking about how to stack groceries or fit toys into a bin - we're supporting the brain's ability to reason and problem-solve," said Shannon Pruden, senior author and professor of psychology at FIU.

The findings build on Pruden's earlier work showing that language shapes how children think about space -and confirms that the earlier children engage in spatial play and talk , the greater the impact on their success in STEM education.

As families and schools prepare for a new school year, experts say this is the perfect time to rethink how we approach STEM education, starting in early childhood.

Researchers hope to translate these findings into classroom tools, early learning guidelines, and future studies that explore how children switch between different mental strategies-and how adults can support that flexibility through play.

The study was funded by FIU's Department of Psychology SEED Fund and conducted in partnership with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, where children participated in the study while exploring exhibits. It's part of a growing body of research using eye-tracking to understand how children think, learn, and problem-solve in real time.

"Kids aren't just absorbing information-they're thinking critically and strategically much earlier than we used to believe," Pruden said. "And now we have the tools-and science-to help them thrive.

About FIU:

Florida International University is a Top 50, preeminent public research university with 55,000 students from all 50 states and more than 140 countries, as well as an alumni network of more than 340,000. Located in the global city of Miami, the university offers more than 200 degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels, including medicine and law. FIU faculty are leaders in their fields and include National Academy members, Fulbright Scholars, and MacArthur Genius Fellows. A Carnegie R1 institution, FIU drives impactful research in environmental resilience, health, and technology and innovation. Home to the Wall of Wind and Institute of Environment, FIU stands at the forefront of discovery and innovation. With a focus on student success, economic mobility and community engagement, FIU is redefining what it means to be a public research university.

