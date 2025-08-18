Katten Supports Chicago Students With Backpacks

The backpacks were given away on August 15 at the elementary school's Back-to-School event before students returned to the classroom for the new year. Matthew Doran, Katten paralegal, coordinated the donation.

"Our partnership with José de Diego Community Academy goes far beyond school supplies. Katten is deeply invested in serving the community through legal assistance at the Katten Legal Clinic based at the school. In fact, we often refer to the clinic as the 'crown jewel' of our pro bono program," said Jonathan K. Baum, Katten's director of pro bono services.

Since launching the clinic in 2013, Katten has collaborated with Legal Aid Chicago, the largest provider of free civil legal aid to poor and vulnerable residents of Cook County, Illinois, to operate the clinic. Among the first school-based clinics of its kind, the Katten Legal Clinic has served about 1,500 individuals and families in a wide range of legal issues, including public benefits, housing disputes, family law, expungements and consumer protection.

Many Katten attorneys dedicate considerable time and effort toward offering legal help to clients at the clinic, helping Katten mark its biggest year overall for the firm's pro bono program. This past year, Katten logged a record number of total hours for pro bono service and hit an all-time high with the rate of attorney participation, leading Katten to boost its spot in the AmLaw 200 Pro Bono Rankings.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten .