Net At Work Grows Its SMB Offerings With Appsolute Consulting Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work , one of North America's leading technology advisors and a trusted partner to small and mid-sized businesses, announced today that it has acquired AppSolute Consulting Group, a comprehensive IT services firm. Significantly, the agreement includes AppSolute's managed services practice, and Sage and Acumatica clients. AppSolute's employees and consultants also will join the Net at Work family.

"We are excited to welcome AppSolute's valued clients and employees to the Net at Work family," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work Co-founder. "By joining forces, we can offer AppSolute clients, who have come to expect white-glove service from knowledgeable, trusted IT professionals, an opportunity to move forward with the same level of continued care from familiar team members. In addition, they will gain access to Net at Work's broader solutions portfolio and the strength of a larger team to help them achieve their business goals faster."

Solomon added that many of AppSolute's employees and consultants have been with the company for years. "We're thrilled to welcome such talented professionals and are confident they will make a strong impact for our Sage and Acumatica practices and clients," he said.

AppSolute co-founders Bruce Baron and David Hoffman will join Net at Work to help ensure a seamless transition for the company's customers and employees. Baron will become Director of SMB Solutions overseeing the Sage 100 and Sage 300 practice.

"We have known Net at Work for a long time, and our two companies have substantial business and cultural synergy," Baron said. "It is important to us that our clients and employees end up where their experience will be as personalized as it has been, while being enhanced with more resources and opportunities for growth. Our companies' similar philosophies of valuing employees, putting clients first, maintaining a family environment and being trusted advisors makes joining Net at Work a win-win for everybody."

The AppSolute transaction highlights Net at Work's commitment to providing end-to-end technology solutions for small and mid-sized companies. Net at Work's full portfolio includes software selection, implementation, managed services, fractional CIO offerings and secure hosting services across ERP, CRM and HRMS platforms.

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP , HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit .

