Tipra Motha Party Chief Calls For Unity Among All Communities To Develop Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Aug 19 (IANS) Ruling BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Monday called for unity among all communities of Tripura, lamenting that the state, once respected globally under the erstwhile Manikya dynasty, is now compelled to“beg for every small demand” from the Centre.

The TMP chief said that the dependency on the Union government arose due to growing divisions in the name of politics, religion, and community.

Debbarma, while speaking at a programme to commemorate the 117th birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, said that the king (Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya) took the state in a new height during his regime. The erstwhile king was widely revered as the architect of modern Tripura.

Monday's event was held at the Manikya Enclave, adjacent to the royal palace in Agartala, and witnessed the release of a Special Postal Cover in honour of the former king.

The postal cover was released by Joseph Lalrinsailova, Postmaster General of NE-1 region, in the presence of BJP's Lok Sabha Member from Tripura East parliamentary constituency Kriti Devi Debbarman, Rajmata Bibhu Kumari Devi, and Pragya Deb Burman, convenor of INTACH Tripura Chapter.

Recalling Tripura's glorious past, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma highlighted that 90 years ago, Maharaja Bir Bikram had been accorded the honour of meeting the then President of the United States.

“Today, for everything the state has to beg from Delhi because people are divided in the name of votes, religion, and community,” he said.

The TMP supremo further reminded that Tripura's ancestors had fiercely defended their sovereignty against the Nawab of Bengal Hussain Shah, resisted Mughal invasions, and even prevented British domination despite their repeated diplomatic and surrogate attempts.

“The people of Tripura were never conquered. Yet after the merger with India in 1949, we see the state lagging behind in various sectors now,” he remarked.

Making a passionate appeal, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma urged the people of Tripura and the Northeast to rise above caste, creed, and ethnic divides.

“Today we have become Jamatias, Debbarmas, Reangs, Mizos, Kalais, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Bengalis, tribals and non-tribals, but forget one thing, no one is prospering when we are divided. By begging nothing would be achieved. If we raise our voice for our rights, it is not ego or communal, it is for the future of our next generation,” he asserted.

Debbarma said that the greatest tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram would be for all communities to unite and work collectively for Tripura's progress, as the late king always preached and practiced inclusiveness.

Other dignitaries at the Monday's event also praised Maharaja Bir Bikram's visionary leadership and his contribution to modernizing Tripura, expressing hope that following his ideals would ensure holistic development for the state.

On the occasion, a photo exhibition on the life and legacy of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore, along with a display of warfare weapons, was also organised.

His birth anniversary would be observed across Tripura on Tuesday through various events.