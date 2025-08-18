Faraday Future Launches“EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Ecosystem

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, has officially launched its“EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Ecosystem Strategy - marking the beginning of a new chapter in AI mobility and Web3 integration.

This initiative integrates Embodied AI (EAI) with the explosive growth of the crypto asset economy to create a two-way, independently operating circular growth engine between Web2 and Web3, positioning FF at the forefront of the next era in global industrial and financial evolution.

A new growth paradigm

Faraday Future believes that AI represents the next great leap in productivity, while Crypto and Web3 signify a revolution in the relations of production. Together, these forces offer a once-in-decades opportunity for transformation - a meta-chemistry that FF aims to drive through its newly launched strategy.

“The next decade could be a super long bull cycle for the crypto market,” said Ian Calderon, FF Co-Creation Officer and Founding Board Member of the California Blockchain Working Group.“FF is building a dual-engine circular growth system - combining the long-cycle, high-value EAI EV ecosystem with the short-cycle, high-velocity Crypto ecosystem. These two flywheels will empower each other, redefining what's possible in mobility and financial innovation.”

Building the bridge between Web2 and Web3

FF's Dual-Bridge Strategy positions the Company as one of the first U.S.-listed public companies directly connecting real-world business operations with on-chain assets. Plans are underway to launch the EAI Vehicle Chain, enabling tokenized vehicle sales, crypto-based deposits, and Web3-native user engagement - while leveraging blockchain technology to create a decentralized and transparent mobility economy.

“The Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Strategy reflects our deep insights into the future of the global economy,” said YT Jia, Founder & Co-CEO of Faraday Future.“FF is not just transitioning into a Web3 era - we are architecting it. This is how we deliver exponential value creation for our stockholders.”

A new crypto infrastructure for capital markets

FF also officially announced the C10 Index, a market-cap-weighted basket of the world's top 10 crypto assets (excluding stablecoins), calculated from midnight Pacific Time on August 16, 2025, with a base value of 1,000. The Index will be tracked in real-time on FF and the FF App.

Accompanying the Index, the FFAI C10 Treasury is being launched - targeting $500M to $1B in initial crypto asset purchases, with a dedicated $30M funding round completed or nearly complete. Assets will be allocated using an 80% passive, 20% active strategy. The treasury is designed to provide sustainable returns, with staking yields estimated at 3%–5%, creating stable income that can fund product innovation, stock buybacks, and further asset growth.

FF is also preparing to apply for a C10 ETF license, aiming to expand public access to the value potential of this portfolio.

The Crypto Flywheel strategy - operated through a wholly owned and independently managed subsidiary, FFAI Crypto Treasury and Bridging Holdings Inc. - is expected to dramatically enhance FF's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow. With on-chain assets serving as both reserves and flexible capital, the strategy enables FF to generate stable income through staking, reduce reliance on high-cost financing, and improve net asset value and structure. It aims to accelerate product development and market expansion through a 1/3–1/3–1/3 profit reinvestment model.

FF's crypto and EV businesses are operated under separate legal and financial structures to ensure risk isolation, operational independence, and asset transparency. Digital assets will be held by third-party custodians and will be fully verifiable on-chain. The structure is designed to allow strategic synergies without cross-subsidization, ensuring both lines of business can flourish independently - while reinforcing each other.

With this launch, Faraday Future offers investors access to potential dual benefits from the AI mobility and crypto asset markets. This revolutionary move supports the Company's long-standing commitment to maximize stockholder value in a future-forward and sustainable manner.