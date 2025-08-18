UAM Take Top Honours At UAE Muay Thai Youth Open Championship Khaleej Times

The UAE Muay Thai Youth Open Championship concluded with great success after three days of competition at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring 422 fighters representing 49 clubs from within the UAE and abroad.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the event reaffirmed the federation's commitment to developing the sport and providing a competitive platform for young athletes ahead of the IFMA Youth World Championships to be hosted in Abu Dhabi next month.

The finals featured 109 bouts across two rings, with age groups ranging from 10 to 17 years, all under the supervision of 30 referees.

In the overall team standings, UAM secured first place with a total of 17 medals (15 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze). Al Khaleej Club followed in second place with 15 medals (5 gold, 9 silver, 1 bronze), while Adma Academy came third with 13 medals (5 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze).

The final day of the championship was attended by Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, Mustafa Jabbar Alak, President of the Iraqi Muay Thai Federation, Ali Khoury, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, and Ahmed Al Janahi, Head of Events at Dubai Sports Council.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the UAE's wise leadership for their unwavering support of Muay Thai, helping the sport grow and flourish across the nation. This championship demonstrated the technical and organisational readiness of our athletes and officials as we gear up to host the IFMA Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi from September 10–19," said Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.

"We congratulate the winners and commend all participants for their commitment, skills, and spirit. The championship proved to be a vital platform for young talents to gain competitive experience, showcasing the strength of our grassroots development and the promising future of Muay Thai in the UAE. We are proud of the regional and international participation, which further reflects the strength of the sport's foundation and the great engagement with our federation's programs and events throughout the season.”

Established in May 2017, the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation is the official governing body for Muay Thai and kickboxing in the UAE. The federation plays a pioneering role in promoting the sport, fostering awareness and cultural understanding, and enabling the UAE to excel on both regional and global stages.