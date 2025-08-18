Dubai Police Foil Dh91.8-Million Rare Pink Diamond Heist 3 Arrested

In a meticulously planned operation dubbed 'Pink Diamond', Dubai Police successfully foiled an attempted theft of an extremely rare pink diamond valued at $25 million (Dh91.8 million).

In a post on X, Dubai Media Office said the attempted heist, involving an elaborate year-long scheme, was carried out by a gang of three individuals, all of Asian nationality.

Authorities acted swiftly, managing to track down and arrest the suspects within just eight hours of the crime being reported.

The pink diamond, classified as Fancy Intense, weighs 21 carats and boasts the highest purity. It is considered one of the rarest in the world - with a global rarity rate of just 0.01 per cent, according to Dubai Media Office. The gang allegedly devised their plan after learning that the diamond had recently arrived in Dubai from Europe.

Using fake identities, the suspects contacted the trader, posing as intermediaries for a "wealthy buyer". To build credibility, they rented luxury vehicles, booked meetings at five-star hotels, and even brought a so-called“gem expert” with them.

Their strategy successfully convinced the trader to remove the diamond from its secure storage and bring it to a private villa for a viewing.

It was at this villa that the gang seized the opportunity to steal the gem. However, the Dubai Police, led by the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Criminology, swiftly identified the suspects and raided their residences.

Immediately after the theft was reported, Dubai Police launched a rapid response operation. The General Department of Criminal Investigation and Criminology used advanced surveillance and tracking technologies to quickly identify the suspects. The suspects were initially staying together but dispersed to different locations after the crime. The authorities simultaneously raided the suspects' separate hideouts.

The stolen diamond was recovered hidden inside a small refrigerator - where the gang intended to store it temporarily before smuggling it to an undisclosed Asian country.

The merchant, who has been operating in Dubai since 2005, praised the swift action and professionalism of the authorities as“astonishing,” saying their speed and professionalism gave him immediate confidence the case would be resolved.

After calling 999, he said multiple patrols arrived within minutes, began the investigation, and offered constant reassurance.“To my surprise, the very next morning, they called to say the suspects had been arrested and the diamond recovered,” he said.