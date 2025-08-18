Trade Of The Week: Short EUR/CHF

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) This week's trading opportunity

Axel Rudolph: Hello and welcome back to "Trade of the week" on Monday the 18th of August. I would like to go short EUR/CHF this time and I'll show you on the chart why it's a purely technical setup.

Basically, what you can see is that we made a higher high on Friday than we did earlier in the week on Monday. And this higher high here has not been confirmed by a higher reading of the relative strength index (RSI). You can see we've got a lower high on the RSI and this is called negative divergence. When it occurs in about 65-70% of cases, it does at least short-term, lead to a trend reversal.

Now, that in itself wouldn't get me to put on this trade, but since we're topping out apparently here in an area where we did so several times in the past, you can see that high made in late April of this year was made in a similar area and then also the high going back to January and December. Other highs going back to November of 2024 and even early September of 2024. All of this creates a resistance area where EUR/CHF may actually come off in the days ahead. So, for those technical reasons with this tight stop, what I would like to go do is go short EUR/CHF.

And then, how far could it fall? Well, if it comes back down and if we're just range trading, then I would expect it to slip back down towards the lower end of this range. So we could we could say CHF 0.9320 or even CHF 0.9340 - it doesn't really matter because the risk/reward setup is pretty good.

This week's trade in summary

So this week's Trade of the week is to short EUR/CHF at around current levels, with a stop loss around CHF 0.9450, and a downside target let's say between CHF 0.9340-0.9320.

Previous trading outcomes

Let's also look at the previous "Trade of the weeks" going back to the beginning of July. What we had there was EUR/GBP and we were short here at around current levels. Since then, that one has gone a lot against us but we didn't get stopped out. But now that we are back again and we are holding at support, I would like to just exit that short position at break even. So, that one we just closed down.

And then also from last week, we went short gold at $3,375.00 per troy ounce. That one I would like like to exit because that one made us a good profit in the in a few days. So, that one you can also exit.

And last week Chris Beauchamp had a brilliant trade on going long down the S&P 500 on Monday the 4th of August. That one hit our upside target at 6,450. So if you're not out of that one there, then perhaps it's time to exit it now.

These were all the trade setups for the last few weeks.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .