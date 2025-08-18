Swatch Withdraws 'Slanted Eyes' Ad After China Uproar



Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch has apologised and withdrawn an advertising campaign worldwide following accusations of racism in China. The ad features a model pulling the corners of his eyes.

In a promotional image for the Swatch Essentials collection, an Asian male model pulls his eyes up and back with his fingers. The images were widely condemned online in China, where many comments said they appeared to mimic racist taunts about Asian eyes.

In an official apology issued on Sunday, Swatch said it had“taken note” of the recent concerns and removed all relevant materials worldwide.

“We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused,” the statement said. It also posted the same apology on Instagram.

The message had previously been circulated on the Weibo social network in Chinese and English.

