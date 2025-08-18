Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Czech Industry Grapples With Ongoing Price Pressures

Czech Industry Grapples With Ongoing Price Pressures


2025-08-18 02:14:28
(MENAFN- ING) Twofold price dynamics in production

Czech industrial producer prices fell by 1.2% year-on-year in July and rose 0.1% month-on-month, with the annual figure in line with market expectations. Agricultural producer prices were 11.2% higher YoY in the same month and fell by 1.9% MoM.

Construction work prices rose by 2.6% YoY and 0.3% MoM. Market services prices for businesses increased by 4.1% YoY in July and dropped by 1.4% MoM.

Price growth of animal products gains pace

Source: CZSO, Macrobond

In manufacturing, the price of food products continued to rise, driven primarily by the increasing prices of meat products. Looking at the main industrial groups, energy prices fell by 5.4% YoY, prices of durable consumer goods rose by 2.7% YoY, and prices of non-durable consumer goods added 2.5% YoY. Industrial producer prices excluding energy were 0.6% higher than a year ago.

Intermediate and consumer goods price dynamics drift apart

Source: CZSO, Macrobond

We see the continued price growth in durable and non-durable consumer goods as reflecting upbeat domestic spending, while the tepid pricing in intermediate and capital goods points to still cold conditions when it comes to demand among European producers and the main trading partners of Czech exporters.

The price developments in agriculture are also twofold. The softer prices of crop production dampen the main index, while the more persistent price dynamic of animal production continues to pick up. The robust growth of CPI food prices is unlikely to slow anytime soon, adding more stress on the CNB bank board.

MENAFN18082025000222011065ID1109943487

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search