India, Israel Boost Defence Tech Ties, Spotlight On MSME Opportunities In Odisha

MENAFN - KNN India)Israel and India are entering a new phase of technological collaboration with significant opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly in states like Odisha, according to senior officials at a national defence seminar held over the weekend.

Maya Sherman, Innovation Attaché at the Israeli Embassy in India, addressed the national-level defence seminar titled 'MSMEs for Nation's Defence: Procurement and Export Opportunities' on Saturday, emphasising the expanding cooperation between the two nations in defence technology, research and development, and manufacturing sectors.

Sherman highlighted that MSMEs in strategic states could play a pivotal role in the shared technological ecosystem between India and Israel.

The seminar, organised jointly by the Ministry of MSME and the Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME), brought together government officials, defence experts, and industry leaders to examine the substantial Rs 2,000 crore annual business opportunity available in India's defence and aerospace sector.

The event focused particularly on Odisha's strategic capabilities and ongoing industrial development.

Senior defence establishment representatives presented comprehensive overviews of the current procurement landscape and research initiatives.

Subodha Kumar Nayak, Director of DRDO's Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), along with Subodha Kumar Sahoo, Chief Manager of the IMM project at HAL-Koraput, and Tapan Kumar Jena, Junior Works Manager at the Badmal Ordnance Factory, outlined the existing framework for defence procurement, research and development activities, and the strategic importance of MSME participation in indigenous defence production.

The Accurate Engineering Cluster (AEC), identified as eastern India's largest common facility centre, was prominently featured during the proceedings.

Senior cluster representatives demonstrated how the facility is positioned to serve as a force multiplier for Odisha's defence manufacturing ecosystem through shared infrastructure, precision engineering capabilities, prototyping facilities, quality control systems, and established supply chain networks.

AEC Chairman Jayaprakash Biswal emphasised the cluster's potential to serve as a transformative element in enhancing Odisha's MSME-led contributions to both defence production and export activities.

The presentation highlighted the comprehensive support infrastructure available to smaller enterprises seeking to enter the defence manufacturing sector.

Additional insights were provided by SK Kar, former Chief of Quality at CTTC-Bhubaneswar, and Sandeep Kumar Rout, Director of AEC, who contributed their expertise on quality assurance and operational frameworks essential for defence sector participation.

The seminar underscored the growing recognition of MSMEs as crucial contributors to India's defence manufacturing capabilities, with particular emphasis on leveraging international partnerships and technological transfer agreements to strengthen domestic production capacity.

(KNN Bureau)