India Moves Ahead With Data Centre Certification Despite Industry Concerns
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is leading the initiative, with the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate working on detailed guidelines.
Other regulatory bodies, including the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Telecommunication Engineering Council (TEC), and central agencies, are also involved in shaping this framework. The idea is to establish uniform standards for data centre operations across the country.
The proposed certification will focus on key aspects such as land usage, power consumption, and security measures.
According to the government, these steps are essential to ensure that data centres operate reliably, efficiently, and sustainably as India expands its digital infrastructure.
However, industry stakeholders have expressed concerns. They argue that India already follows internationally recognised standards for data centres, and a separate national certification may duplicate efforts.
Such a move, they say, could lead to higher operational costs, add compliance burdens, and discourage new investments in the sector.
Experts suggest that aligning with global standards would be a more practical approach, as it avoids unnecessary complexity while still maintaining high levels of security and performance.
They believe that creating India-specific rules may slow down the sector's growth at a time when the country is trying to attract more investment in digital services.
Despite these objections, the government remains committed to pushing forward with its plan. Officials maintain that a certification framework will improve governance, strengthen oversight, and enhance the credibility of India's growing data centre ecosystem.
(KNN Bureau)
