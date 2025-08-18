8 Civilians Martyred, Including 5 From Starvation In Gaza Strip
This brings the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition in the war-torn enclave to 263 martyrs, including 112 children.
Additionally, three Palestinians were martyred, and 10 others injured on Monday while waiting for aid, as they were shot by Israeli occupation forces in the southern Gaza Strip.
The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen amid the blockade and severe shortages of food and medical supplies, with famine overlapping with a genocidal war waged by Israel since October 7, 2023.
Since March 2, 2025, the occupation authorities have closed all crossings into the Strip, preventing the entry of most food and medical aid, which has led to the widespread outbreak of famine.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had previously warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five had doubled between March and June due to the ongoing blockade.
The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that malnutrition in Gaza has reached alarming rates, stating that the deliberate blockade and delay of aid have resulted in many deaths, with nearly one in every five children under five in Gaza City suffering from severe malnutrition.
