California SBDC Foundation To Honor State Legislators & Launch New Foundation Supporting Small Businesses

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California SBDC Foundation to Honor State Legislators & Launch New Foundation Supporting Small BusinessesWHAT:The California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Foundation will host the 2025 Small Business Awards Reception, recognizing two state legislative champions for their leadership on behalf of California's 4.2 million small businesses:-Assemblymember José Luis Solache Jr. (AD 62)-Assemblymember Jessica Caloza (AD 52)The event also marks the official launch of the California SBDC Foundation, a new nonprofit dedicated to strengthening small businesses statewide through advocacy, education, and public awareness.WHO:-Award Honorees: Assemblymember José Luis Solache Jr. and Assemblymember Jessica Caloza-California SBDC Regional Leads-Small business advocates, community leaders, and elected officialsWHEN: Tuesday, August 19, 2025 / 5:00 PM – 7:00 PMWHERE: Camden Spit & Larder, 555 Capitol Mall #100, Sacramento, CA 95814MEDIA RSVP & INTERVIEWS: Interviews available with honorees and SBDC leadership. Contact David Nelson ...WHY IT MATTERS: Small businesses employ 7.2 million Californians, fueling innovation and community resilience. The new SBDC Foundation will amplify their voice in the Capitol, ensuring sustainable support and expanded reach for the state's small business ecosystem.

