California SBDC Foundation To Honor State Legislators & Launch New Foundation Supporting Small Businesses
MEDIA ALERTSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California SBDC Foundation to Honor State Legislators & Launch New Foundation Supporting Small Businesses
WHAT:
The California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Foundation will host the 2025 Small Business Awards Reception, recognizing two state legislative champions for their leadership on behalf of California's 4.2 million small businesses:
-Assemblymember José Luis Solache Jr. (AD 62)
-Assemblymember Jessica Caloza (AD 52)
The event also marks the official launch of the California SBDC Foundation, a new nonprofit dedicated to strengthening small businesses statewide through advocacy, education, and public awareness.
WHO:
-Award Honorees: Assemblymember José Luis Solache Jr. and Assemblymember Jessica Caloza
-California SBDC Regional Leads
-Small business advocates, community leaders, and elected officials
WHEN: Tuesday, August 19, 2025 / 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
WHERE: Camden Spit & Larder, 555 Capitol Mall #100, Sacramento, CA 95814
MEDIA RSVP & INTERVIEWS: Interviews available with honorees and SBDC leadership. Contact David Nelson
WHY IT MATTERS: Small businesses employ 7.2 million Californians, fueling innovation and community resilience. The new SBDC Foundation will amplify their voice in the Capitol, ensuring sustainable support and expanded reach for the state's small business ecosystem.
David Nelson
Capitol Regions
+1 916-761-8922

Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
