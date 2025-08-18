Cireson Announces Winners Of The 2025 ITSM Awards

Cireson ITSM Award golden banana

Honoring innovation, collaboration, and service excellence across the ITSM community

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson, a leading provider of IT Service Management solutions built natively for Microsoft 365, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Cireson ITSM Awards. Now in its second year, the program recognizes organizations using Tikit and the Cireson Service Manager Portal to deliver exceptional IT support, improve service experiences, and drive meaningful change within their organizations.

"We created the Cireson ITSM Awards to spotlight the creativity and commitment of our customers," said Paul Sutton, co-founder of Cireson. "This year's winners are leading the way-proving that great service, smart automation, and bold ideas can transform the employee support experience."

The 2025 winners are:

Best Automation or Integration (TIE)

A2 Global Electronics

By leveraging Tikit and collaborating closely with the Cireson Customer Success team, A2 Global Electronics developed a robust quoting and tasking system that spans departments and continents. Their innovative use of Power Automate and custom lifecycles streamlines global quote requests, integrates with internal systems, and delivers performance insights-resulting in a faster, more reliable process for sales and support teams alike.

"A2 Global Electronics is excited to receive this award in recognition of our partnership with Cireson and the great systems that we have put into place to support our business needs," said Jake Cook, Director of Business Support. "This award is a direct result of a significant amount of work from both A2 and the team at Cireson to create a customized solution to our operational needs. This solution has greatly improved our operational visibility within our electronics testing business and created a force multiplier for our resources within the organization."

Department of Social Protection (Ireland)

The Department's Service Management team, including Leonard O'Neill and Fergal O'Rourke, built a fully integrated software request process using the Cireson Service Manager Portal. Their centralized solution simplifies software lifecycle management, supports organization-wide auditing, and ensures seamless user experiences across the department.

"Receiving this award highlights the hard work our Service Management team has put into streamlining software requests for staff in the Department of Social Protection," said Sandra Geoghegan, Service Management, DSP. "By creating an innovative solution to integrate the Approved Software Register with the Cireson Self Service Portal, we've been able to make the process easier, faster, and more transparent for our users."

Best Multi-Department Experience

A2 Global Electronics

A2 extended its QTS/PTS system across its global sales, business support, and testing lab teams to deliver region-specific support while maintaining visibility and consistency. They've also expanded Tikit use to their customer service department, successfully aligning multiple teams under a single, flexible service management solution.

"This award highlights our organizational transformation and is just the starting point for innovations within our organization using the Tikit solution," said Jake Cook, Director of Business Support.

Best Custom Branding

Harwoods Group

Harwoods Group brought character and creativity to IT support with their custom branding, "Sir Helps A Lot"-a knight-inspired persona that transforms IT interactions into an engaging, story-driven experience that is also uplifting, clever, and uniquely Harwoods. "Sir Helps A Lot" is an extension of the company's brand and doesn't just support users-he rescues them. The character is integrated across Tikit and the Cireson Service Manager Portal, creating a unified and memorable journey for users across the organization.

"We are genuinely thrilled to receive the 2025 Cireson ITSM Award for Best Custom Branding," said Paul Smith, Business Support Director. "Creating Sir Helps A Lot has been a fun and rewarding journey, and it's great to see that creativity recognised. Geoff and Cireson have been brilliant partners in helping us bring this idea to life-and the product is pretty good too."

Best ITSM Process

The Learning Enrichment Foundation

The IT team at the Learning Enrichment Foundation (LEF) undertook a full transformation of its service management strategy to streamline support and increase visibility. They paired a strategic rollout, which prioritized stakeholder feedback and user onboarding, with the adoption of ITIL best practices to improve communication, reduce resolution times, and foster a culture of continuous improvement. By integrating a structured yet user-friendly system, LEF increased visibility, efficiency, and user satisfaction-demonstrating how a nonprofit can successfully transform IT operations to better support organizational goals and community impact.

"We are truly honored and thrilled by this recognition," said Luis Allegretti, Senior Manager IT. "Winning this award shows how far we've come in transforming IT support at the Learning Enrichment Foundation. It highlights the dedication, hard work, and innovation of our entire team. Working with Cireson has been pivotal in achieving our goals, and we are excited about the future possibilities."

About Cireson

Since 2011, Cireson has been the pioneer in developing world-class IT Service Management solutions for Microsoft-first organizations.

As a global Microsoft Premier Partner, we build modern service desk tools that integrate natively with technologies like Entra, Azure OpenAI, Intune, Power Automate, Power BI, System Center, and Microsoft Teams-so IT teams can streamline support, reduce costs, and get more from their Microsoft investment.

Built for Microsoft. Ready for anything.

Learn more at .

